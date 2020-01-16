Daytrippers: Kids cut loose at ‘It’s Playtime’ in Avon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON -- Get ready to cut the kids loose for some indoor family fun at "It's Playtime" in Avon!

Created from a local moms desire to find some place fun to bring her own children too. With 4,900 square feet of fun this will be a Daytripper that runs the kids ragged!

“There’s a lot of interactive play throughout the entire area. We have a tiny town with a mini grocery store and a mini donut shop that the kids can play,"said Abby Stepka "we have a ball pit in the back with an interactive screen where you can throw the balls and the screen senses where you throw them and we have an arcade and of course we have this huge play area that throughout it there’s lots of interactive pieces the kids can play with and enjoy.”

The indoor play area was created to keep kids active - "its playtime" seems to be spot on.

“We hope they get a full day of play. The admission is good for the entire day so you can come and play with your kid, you can do work while your kid plays, you can leave and you can come back and enjoy the rest of the day here” said Stepka.

Its safe to say kids and grown ups alike will have a blast.