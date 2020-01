× DPH: 6 people died from flu, bringing season total to 13

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said six more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the six flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 13 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far.

A total of 643 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season, including 173 in the past week.