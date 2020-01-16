Enfield couple speaks out after not receiving Amber Alert on their phone; state police explains why

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD – Communities breathed a sigh of relief after 11-year old Charlotte Moccia was safely found Wednesday night on the Mass Pike.

The suspect in the abduction, 24-year old Miguel Rodriguez was arraigned on kidnapping, assault and battery charges Thursday in Springfield.

Rodriguez is known to police and has a history of charges.

Police said Moccia may have never been found had it not been for the public’s help and modern technology with the Amber Alert being one of them.

However, some people said they never got the alert or it came in extremely delayed.

One couple FOX61 spoke to in Enfield said they received the alert hours late and would like to see improvements made in the system.

“9:46 this morning!” said Sarah Montalto of Enfield.

That is the time Montalto got the Amber Alert on her phone, more than 12 hours after the kidnapped girl was found.

Her husband did not even get an alert at all and both of them lived just 15 minutes away from Springfield.

“Why wasn’t this sent out when it should have been?” added Montalto.

Montalto said she had to turn to social media to find out the details and added if she got the alert on time, she and her husband would have been on the lookout.

The couple also just so happens to drive a blue Honda Civic, the car used in the abduction.

“A friend of mine from high school had said that she has a relative that got it from Ohio,” added Montalto.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said tips from the public quickly flowed into the police department once the alert was pushed out.

Rodriguez’s license plate number was blasted on the highways and surveillance video and pictures were posted on all social media platforms.

“They put it out to the media. Sure, it may not have hit everyone’s cell phones but it’s everywhere and everyone’s looking for them. Even if we didn’t have electric license plate readers in Connecticut, you’d have a 100-thousand license plate readers of other people driving around looking for him,” said Brian Foley with the Connecticut Department of Emergency Service and Public Protection.

Foley said the alerts come out of the Amber Alert system based out of Washington, D.C.

He admitted there are glitches and called it an “imperfect system with overlapping systems of notification.”

He also reminded everyone to make sure their Amber Alert setting is switched to the “on” mode.

Montalto hoped these glitches can eventually be addressed.

“I think if there’s some kind of error in the system, it needs to be dealt with immediately. From what I understand, time is of the essence in things like this and every second counts,” added Montalto.

Foley said to also keep in mind, anytime you have not received an alert on your phone, you can see it on highway billboards, social media, news outlets, and the radio.