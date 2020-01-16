Fotis Dulos attorney disputes claims in unsealed warrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - While he says he respects the gag order, imposed by Stamford Superior Court Judge John Blawie, Fotis Dolos' attorney, Norm Pattis, did respond Thursday to claims made in the warrants unsealed Wednesday.

There were nearly 500 pages of unsealed warrants, much of which was repetitive information. But, a law enforcement interview with Jennifer Dulos’ nanny resulted in previously unknown allegations “about Mr. Dulos allegedly involved in some sort of violence with his wife,” noted Pattis. “We categorically deny that.”

According to the unsealed warrants, Lauren Almeida, a nanny for Jennifer Dulos, said Jennifer told her that Fotis Dulos tried to run her over with a vehicle on two separate occasions, during the summer of 2017, as the couple of split up.

The nanny also claimed she once witnessed Fotis chasing Jennifer through their Farmington home, before Jennifer ran into their bedroom, slammed the door and braced herself against the door as her husband kept pounding, trying to open it.

“We are issuing an open challenge to the state today to release what it received and no one has commented on in the warrants to release the family studies report done by Dr. Herman,” said Pattis, who was referring to Dr Steven Herman, appointed by the court to conduct numerous evaluations of Fotis Dulos in the child custody case. That report was sealed by the court. But, his civil attorneys say the report is favorable to Fotis.

“Five Months ago, they were saying Mr. Dulos did this to end the divorce,” said Pattis. “They have dropped that theory because I don’t think they believe it’s sustainable, having read that report.”

That being said, he acknowledged many in the public have made up their minds. But, Pattis tried to entice those interested in the case.

“I’m telling your viewers straight up, stay tuned. come to the trial if you can,” Pattis said.

Fotis Dulos is due back in court next Wednesday, January 22, when he is expected to request a probable cause hearing, which must take place within 60 days of the request.

Pattis says law dictates that Mr. Dulos is not entitled to a speedy trial for one year from the date of his most recent arrest because he’s been released on bond.

“We are going to be looking for trial sooner than that. He’s asked me to try to get him to try out this summer,” said Pattis. “I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Pattis said Summer's optimistic because the state has still refused to give him the discovery - meaning info and evidence - related to the murder charge.

“And, I’m told that there will be thousands, if not tens of thousands of documents to review,” said Pattis.

