Fourth ranked golfer in the world, Justin Thomas, commits to Travelers Championship

CROMWELL — Justin Thomas, the current fourth ranked golfer in the world, announced he will play in the Travelers Championship January 15.

Thomas, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner and won the FedEXCup in 2017, will make his seventh appearance at Travelers. He first played in the tournament in 2013 as an amateur. His best finish ever was tied for sixth in 2016.

“We’re thrilled that Justin has decided to play us and support the tournament again this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s a great addition to the field and the caliber of player our fans can expect to see in 2020. With the commitments of Rory McIlroy and now Justin Thomas, that gives us a pair of players ranked among the world’s top five.”

The Travelers Championship will be held from June 22-28 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

