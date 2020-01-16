Getting Bradley Airport Winter Ready

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re heading for warmer weather chances are you could be coming here to Bradley International first.

“Typically we have about 100 commercial operations, 100 flights out, 100 flights in.” says Kevin Dillon with the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Making sure you get to your destinations smoothly this time of year means successfully tackling winter at the airport.

“This equipment will be used on runways, it will be used on taxiways, it will be used on a ramp areas,” says Ben Parish, Bradley Airport’s director of airport operations.

Thursday FOX 61 went behind the scenes to see the tools and meet the professionals who get the job done.

“We go through classroom training bring technicians out, bring technicians from the companies who make these for yearly training, and we also have trainers on board who will go through the process with our new hires,” says Parish

The Connecticut Airport Authority has more than 30 pieces of equipment that plow sweep, brush and blow the snow. The snowblowers can move than 160,000 pounds of snow per minute and the massive plows can hold 500-cubic feet of snow. The fleet can cover some serious ground.

“A way to compare it is almost 32 miles of highway, We will do it in multiple passes that happens from the beginning of the storm to the end of the storm,” says Parish

This crew says they’re ready to work with one goal in mind. “We want to make sure people who are scheduling their flights can feel comfortable that they can get in and out of Bradley airport,” says Dillon.