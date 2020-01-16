AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Giuliani associate: Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure

Posted 8:47 AM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 09:23AM, January 16, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer says he delivered an ultimatum in May to the incoming president of Ukraine that no senior U.S. officials would attend his inauguration and all American aid to the war-torn country would be withheld if an investigation into Joe Biden wasn’t announced.

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, made several potentially explosive claims in a televised interview Wednesday.

Parnas says, “President Trump knew exactly what was going on.”

He also says Attorney General William Barr knew about his efforts in Ukraine.

A Justice Department spokeswoman called such claims “false.”

