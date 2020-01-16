Good Samaritans speak out after chasing down car involved in Springfield kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl and sparking an Amber Alert in Springfield Wednesday went before a judge Thursday.

The young girl was found safe and sound later in the evening. But, police arrested 24-year old Miguel Rodriguez on kidnapping, assault, and battery charges in connection with the incident.

Two Good Samaritans who helped locate the suspect and led police to him are now speaking out out.

Benny Correa, Amanda Disley and their five kids chased Rodriguez down in their car and captured it all on Facebook Live.

As soon as they stopped at a stop sign on Arnold Avenue, they spotted the car.

That is when they immediately chased the char while 911 was on the other line.

“I said ‘yo babe, that’s that car! That’s that car," Correa said to Disley. "I’ve seen that car. You showed me that car. That’s the car!’”

In the Facebook video, there is panic as they made sure he would not get away with the 11-year-old in the car.

“No! This is a blue Honda Civic. They’re doing a hundred miles an hour right now,” Disley yelled.

“I flashed my high beams, the guy pulls up his hood and covers his face," Correa added. "He started to dart up on Harvey Street and I darted right up behind him."

“We blocked him. We jumped over curb and that’s when the high beams flashed right into the driver and I saw his complete face," Disley said. "He threw the hood back over his face and I saw someone in the back seat pushing someone down.”

During this chase, the couple’s car suffered some damages and they even ran out of gas.

“We blew our tires. I hit some dirt, I almost killed me and my kids,” added Correa.

Correa and Disley both said they are just relieved they did not follow the wrong car.

They added if it was not for the notifications on the highway displaying Rodriguez’s license plate, the 11-year-old girl may have never been found.

