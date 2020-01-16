Hundreds gather to pray for Waterbury mayor’s daughter after accident 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY - The Mayor of Waterbury’s daughter, Maggie O’Leary is recovering after she was seriously injured in a crash in Florida.

Hundreds gathered at Basilica of the Immaculate Conception today to pray for Maggie O’Leary. The mayor's daughter was on a bus with her Holy Cross rowing teammates when they were involved in an accident in Vero Beach,Florida yesterday.

One of her teammates was killed, and eleven, including Maggie, were injured.

“When something happens to one of us it happens to all of us and so with yesterday‘s accident and Maggie’s injuries, with the O’Leary family and the entire Holy Cross community we wanted to get together to share our thoughts and prayers,” said Mack Demac, Mayor O’Leary’s Chief of Staff.

Maggie’s injuries are serious, but Father Sullivan shared a message of hope from Mayor Neil O’Leary. The mayor reporting Maggie is in stable condition. He thanked the community for all their prayers.

“It’s evident how much everyone cares for these girls and the mayor himself, his daughter Maggie, so close to our own hearts. So we’ve gathered here together and it’s just evidence how much it means to everybody, so it builds us up it gives us comfort and gives us healing, it gives us strength to go on,” said Father Jim Sullivan.

Maggie has a long road to recovery, but not without the support of her community.

“Waterbury is a special place. People don’t know how wonderful it is, but this is a good example of if you fill a church on an occasion like this there’s hope and it was just wonderful,” said Bill Quinn, Waterbury.