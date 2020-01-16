× Mall worker assaulted at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL — A man and woman were arrested in connection with an assault investigation that happened at Westfield Trumbull Mall Thursday.

Witnesses told police that a woman, later identified as Hilary Nolasco-Delobre, was complaining about her portion size of food to an employee of the Sarku Restaurant. Nolasco-Delobre,18 of Bridgeport, was part of a group of five.

Police said that during the argument, Nolasco-Delobre jumped the counter and attacked the employee. Davon Myles,26 of Bridgeport, and other members of the group began to throw food and napkins containers at the employees.

The group caused over $1,000 in damages and lost of revenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Nolasco-Delobre and Myles were charged with breach of peace in the second degree. Nolasco-Delobre is scheduled to appear in court on January 24 and Myles is scheduled to appear on January 22.

