Man convicted of manslaughter in 2017 Hartford shooting over sunglasses

HARTFORD — A Connecticut man who fatally shot another man in a dispute over a pair of high-end sunglasses has been convicted of manslaughter.

William Coleman was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm for the July 2017 killing of Victor Millan in Hartford.

Coleman was initially charged with murder, but was convicted of the lesser offense.

Coleman took the stand in his own defense and testified that he only started shooting because someone else fired first.

He said he didn’t intend to shoot Millan.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people over Millan’s glasses.