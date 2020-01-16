Meal House: Risotto with Wild Mushrooms and Parmigiano by Rizzuto’s Restaurant Group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Risotto with Wild Mushrooms and Parmigiano

Ingredients

For the Rice:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cups Arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine (may also use a light-bodied red if desired)

8 cups vegetable stock – heated to a slight simmer

5 tablespoons butter

1 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano (or Grana Padano)

For the Mushrooms:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 pound of the freshest mushrooms available. Examples include fresh Chanterelle, Hen of the Woods (also called Maitake), Royal Trumpet, Shiitake, Blue Oyster, and if you are lucky, fresh Morels. Brush any debris off the mushrooms and cut into ¼ to ½ inch slices. If using Hen of Woods, break apart by hand after cutting thick stem off. Remove stems from shiitakes if using as they are very tough.

1 clove of garlic, chopped fine

½ cup white wine

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 tablespoons butter

Sea salt and black pepper

Cooking:

1. Heat olive oil on medium-low heat in heavy saucepan such as a 6 or 8 quart with a cover

2. Add onion and slowly and gently cook until translucent – about 6 minutes. DO NOT BROWN THE ONIONS.

3. Add the rice and stir to fully coat all of the rice, continuing to stir for about 4 minutes

4. Add the white wine all at once and stir rice to make sure it is evenly dispersed. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes until the liquid is absorbed

5. Add ½ cup of the vegetable stock and stir. Continue to stir until the liquid is almost absorbed, then add another ½ cup of stock. Continue this process cooking the rice is tender and creamy approximately 20-25 minutes. (There may be leftover stock)

6. While the rice cooks, prepare the mushrooms:

a. Heat olive oil to medium-high in sauté pan\

b. Add mushrooms and garlic and toss to evenly distribute olive oil and garlic\

c. Cook for 3 minutes, then add white wine.

d. Toss mushrooms and cook until the alcohol has evaporated.

e. Add thyme and cook until mushrooms are tender but not mushy, about another 5 minutes.

f. Season with salt and pepper, then add butter to create a creamy finish.

g. Remove from heat and set aside covered.

7. Remove risotto from heat, then stir in the butter and the grated parmigiano.

8. Remove the thyme and add the mushrooms to the rice lightly stirring.

Serves four as an entrée. Modify by topping with seared scallops, shrimp or lobster!