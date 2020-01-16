AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Newtown passes resolution opposing tolls in Connecticut

Posted 9:16 AM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 09:26AM, January 16, 2020

NEWTOWN — Newtown has passed a resolution opposing tolls in the state. According to the group No Tolls CT, Newtown has become the 28th town in the state to pass a resolution on opposing tolls.

The proposed resolution on opposing tolls was on the Legislative Council’s agenda for their Wednesday evening meeting.

State Representative Mitch Bolinsky said in a Facebook comment that the Legislative Council and Board of Selectmen sent a ‘clear, yet respectful message to Hartford’.

The proposed tolls were part of a wider plan to fund projects in the state. Governor Ned Lamont’s CT2030 is a transportation plan focused on improving four key areas across the state: highways, mass transit, airports, and ports.

He recently held a transportation panel on tolls. 

According to Lamont, the tolls would provide residents and business funding for the project without increasing taxes and almost 50% of the revenue would be generated by out-of-state vehicles.

While the regular legislative session won’t get underway until February 5th, Governor Lamont is expecting a special session sometime soon to deal with highway tolls.

