AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Norwalk man gets prison for machete attack during road rage incident

Posted 11:08 AM, January 16, 2020, by

NORWALK — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to five years in jail and ordered to take anger management courses for injuring another man with a machete during a road rage confrontation.

Steven Valerin, of Norwalk, was also sentenced this week to five years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Authorities say Valerin’s vehicle and another met front bumper to front bumper on a narrow road in Norwalk on Oct. 1, 2016.

The drivers got out and confronted each other.

Police say the victim suffered a five-inch cut on his neck close to his carotid artery.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.