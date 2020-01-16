× Norwalk man gets prison for machete attack during road rage incident

NORWALK — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to five years in jail and ordered to take anger management courses for injuring another man with a machete during a road rage confrontation.

Steven Valerin, of Norwalk, was also sentenced this week to five years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Authorities say Valerin’s vehicle and another met front bumper to front bumper on a narrow road in Norwalk on Oct. 1, 2016.

The drivers got out and confronted each other.

Police say the victim suffered a five-inch cut on his neck close to his carotid artery.