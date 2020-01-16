PD: Worker assaulted at Trumbull Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUMBULL -- A man and woman were arrested in connection with an assault investigation that happened at Westfield Trumbull Mall Thursday.

Witnesses told police that a woman, later identified as Hilary Nolasco-Delobre, was complaining about her portion size of food to an employee of the Sarku Restaurant. Nolasco-Delobre,18 of Bridgeport, was part of a group of five.

Police said that during the argument, Nolasco-Delobre jumped the counter and attacked the employee. Davon Myles,26 of Bridgeport, and other members of the group began to throw food and napkins containers at the employees.

The group caused over $1,000 in damages and lost of revenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Trumbull Mall issued a statement regarding the incident:

"The safety and security of our customers, employees, retailers and facilities is of primary importance, always; and substantial resources are devoted to security matters. As a matter of industry best practices though, we do not discuss or reveal the specifics of our security plans. As always we appreciate the support of the Trumbull Police Department, and will continue to work with them regarding the incident in this video."

Nolasco-Delobre and Myles were charged with breach of peace in the second degree. Nolasco-Delobre is scheduled to appear in court on January 24 and Myles is scheduled to appear on January 22.