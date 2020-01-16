× Roads closed, businesses impacted by power outage in Farmington, New Britain

FARMINGTON — Crews are working to restore power throughout Farmington after multiple reports of outages Thursday.

Eversource is reporting nearly 150 outages in Farmington and 1600 in New Britain.

Farmington fire officials say Main Street is closed between Farmington Avenue and Porter Road due to a downed tree across the road.

It has not yet been determined when the roadway will reopen.

According to officials, one vehicle struck the tree.

Firefighters and medical personnel are on scene.

UConn Health’s Farmington campus has also been impacted by the power outage.

Officials say appointments in Outpatient Pavilion, MSI and Main Hospital Clinics are cancelled Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, all dental appointments and classes have been cancelled and will resume tomorrow.

Dental emergency services should be referred to the Emergency Department, according to UConn Health officials.

All other UConn sites are conducting business as usual.

We are aware of the massive power outage throughout the town. Eversource is working to restore power ASAP. Please use caution at intersections with no power. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) January 16, 2020