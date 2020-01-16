Springfield man charged in kidnapping of 11-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD -- A family's worst nightmare occurred Wednesday evening when an Amber Alert was issued for an abducted 11-year old girl. Now, the Springfield man police believe is responsible is facing numerous charges.

24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez was arraigned in Springfield District Court Thursday.

According to officials say Rodriguez was charged with Kidnapping, A & B with a Dangerous Weapon and Witness Intimidation.

Springfield Police say the young girl was found with thanks to numerous tips that flowed into its department and drivers on the lookout for the license plate and car.

However, a neighbor's surveillance camera on Amherst and Princeton Streets captured shocking footage of the very moment the girl was forcefully pushed into a blue Honda Civic that had nonchalantly drove by her at the same spot on her street the day before.

This may have been planned and the girl may have been stalked by her abductors, officials believe.

After the Amber Alert was issued and the suspect's vehicle was described to the public, two Springfield residents noticed the blue Honda Civic and attempted to chase it down in an effort to rescue the 11-year-old.

Amanda Disley, of Springfield says her truck was damaged during the pursuit and has now been offered a repair from a Balise car dealership.

GoFunMe accounts surfaced Thursday and Disley took to Facebook to confirm she did not create the fundraising page.

Springfield Police also said on Twitter that those looking to help out should not donate to any GoFundMe or similar account in the 11-year-old's name nor Disley's family.

The fundraising campaigns are likely scams, according to officials.

The family of the young girl says they support Disley and are thankful to her and her family for helping to bring Charlotte home.

The family of the 11-year-old girl released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

On behalf of Charlotte’s family, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood are issuing this statement. The Moccia’s will not be doing any media interviews and this will be their only statement. They are asking that everyone respect their privacy as they heal from this traumatic experience. “My husband and I would like to thank our neighbors; the State, Chicopee and Springfield police (especially Detectives John Lopez and Angel Marrero, Captain Trent Duda, Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood; all local and national news outlets, family, friends, our Hampden Charter and St. Michael’s school communities, the doctor, nurse and social worker who assisted Charlotte in the ER; and strangers near and far who, via social media, got the word out to help bring Charlotte home. In particular, we’d like to thank Amanda Disley and her husband for their vigilance and courage for putting themselves in harm’s way to make sure she wasn’t out of their sight. The outpouring of love and support, near and far, is overwhelming. We are eternally grateful.” ---- Carl & Denise Moccia. Mayor Sarno, states “Having two daughters of my own, no family should have to go through this. Due to the quick and great police and public team work done not only with ‘boots on the ground’ and technology, but just as important with heart, we are all relived and elated that Charlotte is back home safe with her mom and dad. I want to thank everyone who worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home and I am hopeful that our court system does the right thing and keeps ‘this monster’ off our streets forever.” “This was a good ending attributable to solid teamwork and cooperation from the public. I’m so happy Charlotte is back home with her family and we found her as quickly as we did and I want to thank everyone involved,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Officials say Rodriguez will be held in custody and await a Dangerousness hearing on January 22.