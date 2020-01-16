State Police: Armed carjacking suspect dead in officer-involved shooting following pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- A Norwalk carjacking suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in West Haven.

Norwalk Police said they were called to the AT&T store on Main Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The employees reported to police there was a person inside the store who engaged in an argument and had a knife at his side.

According to police, the employees asked the person to leave. While on his way out the store, police say the suspect tried stealing an iPhone 11 from someone. One of the employees then reportedly took the phone back from the suspect and left the store.

Police said that the suspect then got into a white SUV, called in by a rideshare app and left.

While in the SUV, police said the suspect got into an argument with the driver over the driver's cellphone. The suspect reportedly slapped the driver, and the driver then pulled over. Police said both the driver and the suspect then got out of the SUV; the suspect then stole the vehicle and left.

A broadcast went out that described the SUV, and officers who spotted it then engaged in brief pursuit before being called off.

The suspect was then in a pursuit with State Police.

State Police pursued the suspect into West Haven on I-95 north where he reportedly struck multiple troopers and pedestrian cars. He then drove onto the Exit 43 ramp, ending up under the bridge on Campbell Avenue.

State Police said that troopers approached the vehicle.

"An altercation occurred at that time. Some shots were fired and the suspect was struck by some gunfire," said Colonel Stavros Mellekas of the Connecticut State Police. The suspect was later pronounced dead.

At this time, it's unknown if the suspect left the SUV. Police said they found a knife in the car.

"We are very fortunate that our personnel was not injured," said Colonel Stavros Mellekas.

The shots were fired by a state trooper, and two nearby troopers had body cameras on.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Officers involved with the shooting are on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, according to police. The New London State Attorney and the Central District Major Crimes Unit are investigating the incident.