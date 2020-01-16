AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ introduces Byleth from ‘Fire Emblem’ as its new character

Posted 5:32 PM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 05:35PM, January 16, 2020

The logo of Japan's Nintendo Co. is displayed at a new store during a press preview in Tokyo on November 19, 2019. - Nintendo opens the doors this week at its first brick-and-mortar store in Tokyo, offering everything from Super Mario mugs to Zelda handbags at a complex targeting visiting gamers and local enthusiasts. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

Nintendo’s popular fighting game “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is getting another new character. This time, it’s Byleth, a professor and skilled mercenary and the star of “Fire Emblem: Three Houses.”

The new character, which includes both female and male versions, comes to Smash Ultimate on January 28, along with a new song and a stage based on the Garreg Mach monastery, where “Three Houses” mostly takes place. Byleth, who’s well-known for being skilled with various weapons, can use a bow, an axe and the famous Sword of the Creator from “Three Houses,” depending on which direction the character is attacking.

It costs $5.99 to buy Byleth individually, or $24.99 for a pass that includes other characters.

“Fire Emblem,” a turn-based fighting game, has found success in Japan. But its long playtime and hardcore role-playing aspects, like how characters may die if they lose in battle, may have kept it from being as universally appealing overseas as the “Super Smash” and “Mario Kart” franchises have been.

As “Smash’s” game director Masahiro Sakurai pointed out on Thursday, fans of “Smash” don’t need to know the backstory of a fighter to play them. But if they’re curious — “Fire Emblem’s” first entry in the franchise was on the Famicom console in Japan in 1990. Since then, the franchise has had 17 main games.

Related Story
It’s official: Cyber Monday is having its biggest sales day ever

The two franchises often crossover: “Smash” already features seven fighters from previous “Fire Emblem” games. Marth and Roy are among the game’s most popular characters. But “Three Houses” has already seen more success than most of its predecessors.

“Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” which launched in July, marked the biggest launch of a “Fire Emblem” game in the US, according to NPD Group, which declined to share exact numbers. Nintendo declined to share sales data on a single game title.

So far there have been a mix of reactions on Twitter, ranging from delight to annoyance.

During the announcement, Nintendo teased that it’s adding six more fighters to “Smash” throughout this year and next.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.