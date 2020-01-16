UConn’s athletic deficit grows by $2M, totals $42M

WEATHER WATCH: Snow expected for Saturday afternoon
STORRS — UConn is reporting its athletic department deficit increased by $2 million in 2019 to more than $42 million.

The school reported expenses of $80.9 million in its annual report to the NCAA on Wednesday.

The athletic programs generated $38.6 million in revenue and the school made up the difference with a subsidy of $33.5 million and $8.8 million in student fees.

UConn says a $1.4 million drop in ticket sales and a renegotiated contract with its media and sponsorship partner Learfield IMG College contributed to the deficit.

The school’s football program lost $13.3 million, generating just $3.3 million in revenue.

Men’s basketball lost $3.9 million. Women’s basketball, a perennial power, had a deficit of almost $3.5 million.

