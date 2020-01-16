Video released in Enfield, Longmeadow fatal chase, crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD — Officials have released video from a pursuit into Massachusetts that resulted in the deaths of the fleeing driver and a postal worker.

The crash on August 22, 2019, killed 47-year-old David Cersosimo and 59-year-old Daniel Nacin happened on August 22, 2019. Nacin, of Enfield, was a 40-year postal service employee filling in for a co-worker.

Cersosimo, of Rocky Hill, was being pursued due to several motor vehicle violations. The four-mile chase crossed from Enfield into neighboring Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where Cersosimo’s pickup crashed into Nacin’s mail truck.

The video was part of an investigation into the crash.

One video shows one cruiser attempting to stop Cersosimo, who takes off. Another cruiser follows behind.

The chase goes past the Enfield fire department and into Longmeadow.

Video from the second cruiser and a gas station on the state border shows the crash.

