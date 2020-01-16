× Who is Anthony Todt?

COLCHESTER — Anthony Todt was arrested and charged with the murder of his family on January 15th.

Todt allegedly murdered his wife, Megan Todt, and three children, along with the family dog in Celebration, Florida.

Documents out of Florida reveal the Todt family was renting the home Celebration. According to those documents, the Todts were being evicted from the property for owing about $5,000 in rent.

Todt is a former resident from Connecticut. He was a physical therapist and operated Family Physical Therapy in Colchester.

It was found that Todt was using an expired physical therapist license while he was treating patients. Attorney General William Tong confirmed that there is ‘False Claims Act’ investigation into Tony Todt.

Todt confessed to Florida police that he killed his family. According to an initial investigation, police believe the victims have been dead since the end of December.

FOX61 spoke to a former patient of Todt, who last saw him around Thanksgiving 2019.

Austin O’Brien said that Todt was a friendly man and normally talked about his children. The last time O’Brien saw him, something seemed off.

“Right before Thanksgiving, I just saw him. Probably my last visit with him. He worked on me. Not a talkative as he usually is, he was kind of on his phone a lot,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien was one of many patients surprised to get a call from the office in December canceling appointments for the time being. There was a sign in the door that read, “We will be closed until the 1st of the year.”

Police cited the family’s history of traveling, and it was not uncommon for the family to “pick up and go someplace”.