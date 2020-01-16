Windy, sun and clouds Thursday with a chance for evening flurries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a damp start to the day due to rain that has fallen early this morning. Snow has mixed in across some towns, so a few of you may be waking up to a coating of wet snow on the ground. Overall, we'll dry it out today, with the big story being the wind. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. While we're not expecting any major issues from the wind today, it could cause a few isolated outages, downed tree branches.

Those winds will be funneling in cold air for Friday when the big pattern change arrives. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the 20s and it will feel like the single digits and teens with a gusty wind.

The colder air will set the stage for our next winter storm, starting as snow in the afternoon Saturday.

Given the current projections, it looks like a front end burst of snow changes to rain or drizzle on Saturday night.

Showers end early Sunday morning followed by clearing. Right now it looks like a slushy 1"-3" in southern Connecticut with 2"-4" near and north of I-84. 3"-6" is possible in a few towns in Litchfield County who will get the most snow before the changeover. This could still change in either direction but there's still an upper limit on snow potential with this storm because it's moving so fast. There's a very low risk of 6"+ in this storm.

After that storm moves out, temperatures stay COLD for much of next week. Highs may not top the freezing mark on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. It's just a reminder that winter is far from done!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Early showers. Windy, sun and clouds. Chance for a PM flurry. High: Mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows: 15-21. Wind chills in the single digits by dawn.

FRIDAY: Sunny, windy, colder. High: 20s.

SATURDAY: Quiet AM, then becoming cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon. Changing to rain/drizzle overnight. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Rain ends early. Windy, clearing. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Mid-upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

