18-hour snow parking ban activated in Hartford

HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin announced Friday that an 18-hour parking ban has been activated this weekend in the Capitol City.

According to a press release, the ban will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and end at 12-noon Sunday.

With inches of snow and low temperatures make their way, Hartford’s warming centers will be available.

The center located at the former Milner School at 104 Vine Street will be open during its regular hours, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., officials say.

For a full list of daytime warming centers,

“The latest forecast projects at least two to four inches of snow on Saturday and cold weather early next week, so we are calling a parking ban to clear the streets and reduce the potential for any buildup of ice,” Mayor Bronin said.

All on-street parking is prohibited throughout the city during a snow parking ban.

Drivers are reminded that police will ticket and tow any vehicles left on the street by the start of the ban, which is after the events expecting thousands this weekend are over, Mayor Bronin said.

Hartford residents without access to off-street parking are encouraged to move their vehicles to one of the city’s authorized parking area.

Those areas include: Blue Light Lots, City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers, and Hartford Public Schools parking lots beginning at 12-noon Saturday.

“Please comply with the parking ban as soon as possible, Mayor Bronin added. “It is essential that all residents and visitors respect the parking ban so that our Public Works team can work quickly and safely.”

Mayor Bronin also encouraged Hartford residents to sign up to receive alerts from city by registering online.

To avoid being ticketed and towed, here is a list of the authorized parking areas throughout Hartford.

Blue Light Lots

130 Sisson Ave

2434 Main St

135 Main St

20 Francis Ct

60 Chadwick Ave

45 Evergreen Ave

77 Laurel St

Sigourney Street and Homestead Avenue

Learning Corridor Parking Garage – Brownell St Entrance

City Parks and Centers

Colt Park – Wawarme St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Hubbard Rd Lot

Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot

Keney Park – Woodland St Lot Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot

Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot

Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot

Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot

Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus – 2 Holcomb St Lot

North End Senior Center – 80 Coventry St Lot

Parker Memorial Community Center – 2621 Main St

Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av

Samuel Valentin Arroyo Recreation Center – 30 Pope Park Dr

All Hartford Public Schools parking lots are also available for residents to leave their vehicles during the ban.