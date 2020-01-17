AP source: Giants hiring Garrett as offensive coordinator

WEATHER WATCH: Snow expected for Saturday afternoon
The New York Giants are hiring former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press.

Garrett will join the staff of new coach Joe Judge. Garrett was told on Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons.

He took over in Dallas as the interim coach when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season and went 87-70, including the playoffs.

