Bloomfield’s Thomas Hooker Brewery and Dog Star Rescue team up for Puppy Pub

BLOOMFIELD – The combo of beer and dogs, quite literally.

Thomas Hooker Brewery and Dog Star Rescue are teaming up to, provide a fun atmosphere and, hopefully get more dogs adopted into good homes.

Curt Cameron, the owner of Thomas Hooker Brewery in Bloomfield leases part of the building next to the brewery to Dog Star Rescue and the two have collaborated on an indoor dog park and puppy pub, along with a pizza kitchen and tap-room.

Cameron said, “we thought, this is two great things – let’s put them together and see what happens.”

The idea is that you can bring your dog next door to the brewery, have him watched in the dog park, and go to the tap-room and pizza kitchen.

“It’s about the experience, not just the beer,” Cameron said.

Dan McCabe, the president of Dog Star in Bloomfield said, “our mission is to adopt dogs into great homes,” and then added, “we can keep the dogs here and they can play while people enjoy the brewery.” McCabe said the clientele that visits the brewery are great candidates to adopt dogs.

Coming in the warmer months, Cameron said there will be two outdoor parks – one for dogs — and one for people featuring games like cornhole. ”It’s going to be a good time,” he said.

