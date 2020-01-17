Chester woman invents new hairdryer tool described as a ‘game-changer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Connecticut woman has invented a new hairdryer tool that she describes as a game-changer for hairstyling!

Her invention - already being used in local salons here in Connecticut- even caught the eye of producers from ‘Everyday Edisons’, an inventor series from Edison Nation.

Chester native Valerie Guglielmo says the idea behind the SnozzlePRO came to her after she got fed up with her hair dryer’s concentrator nozzle constantly popping off and burning her hands, so she took matters into her own. For more information, to go www.SnozzlePRO.com.