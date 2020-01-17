× Court petition filed to suspend Kent Mawhinney’s law license, appoint clients new attorney after arrest in connection with Dulos case

HARTFORD — Court documents obtained by FOX61 detail efforts to strip Kent Mawhinney of his license to practice law in the state of Connecticut until further notice.

Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel v. Kent Mawhinney was filed with Hartford Superior Court Wednesday.

In addition to suspending his license, the filing seeks the appointment of an attorney trustee to protect the interests of Mawhinney’s clients.

Mawhinney was admitted to practice law in Connecticut in December of 1990.

He currently has active cases with clients in his Bloomfield law office.

The interim suspension filings outline his inability to serve as counsel for clients at this time.

Due to his incarceration and any potential bond release conditions, “he cannot attend to the legal needs of his clients and there exists a substantial threat of irreparable harm to his clients or to prospective clients,” the documents read.

Mawhinney was arrested by State Police and is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder. He served as Fotis Dulos’ lawyer in the past, representing him on civil matters including a lawsuit filed by Gloria Farber, his missing wife’s mother.

In his arrest warrant, Mawhinney’s name appeared in both Michelle Troconis’ and Fotis Dulos’ allbis for the morning Jennifer Dulos was reported missing May 24th, 2019.

He has been arrested before. He’s facing an allegation of sexual assault and was charged with violating a protective order last year, filed by his estranged wife.

In May, Mawhinney was under court order not to contact his wife and that’s when Dulos became involved.

According to court documents, Dulos contacted Mawhinney’s wife to meet with her several days before Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Mawhinney is still incarcerated at Bridgeport Correctional, being held on $2 million bond.