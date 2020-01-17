Foodie Friday: Parthenon Diner in Branford

The Parthenon Diner is a local Branford gem that’s been in the community for 35 years.

From fresh food, to a family feel, the diner has been a staple for some even dating back decades!

”My father was the one who started it,” said owner John Sousoulas. ”We have three other locations, The Mystic Diner in Mystic, The Parthenon Diner in Old Saybrook, and The Danbury Diner, which is called The Mill Plain.”

“Some of us have been coming here since we were in high school a while ago,” said Harry Maresca of Branford. “Great place, food is always good, and John has been fantastic.”

From breakfast to lunch, dinner and don’t you dare forget about the dessert that you can, of course, enjoy with family and friends.

“One, the food is very good, it’s very convenient, we are all from Branford, and we like to come here on Friday mornings and meet,” said Joe Sepot of Branford.

”This is a great place to have a good time with friends, and get to see John, and people in the community,” said Joe Fontana. “Everybody stops here it’s great to meet up with everybody else.”

”The food is great, and the people here are terrific, and it’s a good place to be with good friends,” said Greg Stak of Branford.

And that family feel even applies to the staff, like Phyllis Emielita who has been here for 32 years and counting!

“I love the customers, the atmosphere, the boss, everything, the workers,” said Emielita.

“It’s a great place to eat, John is a good friend of ours,” said Jeff Vailette of Branford. “He’s been a big supporter in the community, and we like supporting him.”

And the vast menu has everything you need for even the most particular of diets.

“We constantly evolve with new menu items,” said Sousoulas. “Things that people like, we have anything from sweet breakfast, you know dessert breakfast, to paleo and macros for people that workout in the local gyms, or even people who are more health-conscious.”

But above all else… it’s all about keeping with tradition.

“Quality food and consistent I think is really what sets us apart,” said Sousoulas.

The best part about this diner might just be the fact that you can come here whenever you want! It’s open 24 hours a day seven days a week! Stop on by and join the family.