FOX61 Student News: Milford residents unite for local tree lighting

Story by Emily Eschweiler, Haley Ruane, Abby Woodward and Amanda Queiroz / Joseph A. Foran High School, Milford

Everywhere you look there are red and green lights that glow up the sky.

You can see Santa and his elves off in the distance listening to what children want to find under their tree Christmas morning.

All around you can hear holiday songs being played and everyone singing along to them in harmony.

This was the scene at the Milford tree lighting on November 29, where residents came together to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

To Milford residents, the tree lighting has developed into a local event to spread holiday cheer annually.

When you take a look around, you can spot many familiar faces gathered around the center of Milford with a smile.