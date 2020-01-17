× Holy Cross rower from Old Lyme released from hospital after being injured in team’s fatal Florida crash

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A member of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team injured in a crash in Florida that claimed the life of a teammate has been released from the hospital.

The Worcester, Massachusetts college announced Friday that Maegan Moriarty, a senior from Old Lyme, Connecticut, was released Thursday.

Five other members of the team and a coach remained hospitalized as of midday Friday.

Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, died in Wednesday’s crash in Vero Beach, Florida, a day after her 20th birthday.

The school’s president says the community has suffered a terrible loss.