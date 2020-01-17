× Home of Ellington man accused of murdering wife to be foreclosed

ELLINGTON — The home of accused Richard Dabate, the Ellington man accused of murdering his wife, is set to be foreclosed.

According to the Journal Inquirer, a probate court ruled that the bank holding the mortgage can move forward with foreclosing on the property.

The home on Birchview Drive in Ellington is on sale for $349,500 through Coldwell Banker’s website. As of January 17, the price was reduced by $50,000.

Dabate is being charged with the murder of his wife, Connie Dabate. Connie was dead inside her home in 2015.

Richard was arrested and charged on April 14, 2017. Police arrested him after an investigation lasting over a year and a half. The investigation resulted in a 50-page arrest warrant detailing interactions between the couple, as well as witnesses accounts of the incident. The warrant also included Connie’s Fit-Bit tracker, that showed inconsistencies in Rick’s story. He currently free on $1 million bond.

New court documents recently showed that Dabate searched on the internet “deadly over the counter combinations,” “fast untraceable homemade poison,” and “tasteless poison easily available.” Other searches discussed how to use antifreeze as poison and where to purchase ricin – poison naturally found in castor beans.

The trial is set for April.