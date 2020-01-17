Meal House: Grilled Mahi Mahi with Black Bean Jalapeño Broth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe by Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill

Grilled Mahi Mahi with Black Bean Jalapeno Broth

Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill

Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the Fish:

2 lbs Skinless Mahi Mahi Fillets

2 tsp olive oil

Lemon, lime and orange Zest

Salt & Pepper

For the Black Bean Broth:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium white onion, chopped

1 medium carrot, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons chopped fresh Jalapeno chile with seeds removed

16 oz cooked black beans (with liquid)

4 oz diced tomatoes in juice

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

Avocado Relish:

1 avocado, diced

1/2 small red onion

3 tbsp olive oil

1 jalapeno pepper, fine sliced

Juice of one lime

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 small tomato, cut in small fine strips

2 tbsp chopped scallions

salt to taste

Method

1. For the Mahi Mahi, mix olive oil with citrus and rub over the fish. Grill until cooked through.

2. For the Black Beans, heat oil in a heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots, and garlic, and sauté until vegetables are soft, about 6 minutes. Mix in cumin and jalapeno pepper. Add beans, tomatoes with juice and broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until carrots are tender (about 15 minutes). Transfer half to the blender and puree until smooth. Return puree to the pot. Simmer until slightly thickened and adjust seasonings to taste.

3.- For the Avocado Relish, in a small bowl mix all the ingredients; adjust seasonings to taste.

4.- To plate, spoon black bean puree on a plate, followed by the cooked Mahi Mahi and with avocado relish.