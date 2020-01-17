New Haven clergy call West Haven officer involved shooting racist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - The investigation into why Connecticut State Police Trooper Brian North shot 19 year old New Haven man Mubarak Soulemane has been handed off to the New London State's Attorney's office and State Police Central District Major Crimes.

That’s not sitting well with American Civil Liberties Union or the New Haven Clergy Association.

“How can you police yourself,” said Rev. Boise Kimber. “What we are asking for is that the US attorney will investigate this incident.”

State Police Commissioner, James Rovella, said, in a prepared statement, “Transparency and accountability in law enforcement has been our most critical goal since my appointment. Never is this more crucial than during the period immediately following a police involved shooting, especially when there is a loss of life."

“We want some answers,” said Tahir Mohammad, the victim’s uncle. “That’s all we want. We want answers because they’re not telling us enough. We want answers.”

State Police says they will comply with state law, which requires them to release any video of the incident, which traveled from Norwalk to West Haven, within 96 hours. That means by late Sunday afternoon.

“He was in the car,” said Mohammad.”He was shot sitting down in the car. That doesn’t make sense to us.”

Mubarak Soulemane suffered from mental health issues, including schizophrenia, according to his brother.

“There will be a lot of lies told him this and that’s why we want it out of the hands of the state attorney and out of the hands of the state,” Kimber said.

“This was an assassination,” said Pastor Donald Morris. “They didn’t have to kill that boy. They didn’t have to do that.”

State Police said, when Soulemane displayed a weapon, which was later determined to be a knife, that's when Trooper North shot him. The New Haven Clergy Association is scheduled to meet with the State Police Commissioner.