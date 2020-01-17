× New recreational center set to open at CCSU

NEW BRITAIN — Central Connecticut State University announced January 17, a new recreational center will be unveiled.

The recently completed C.J. Huang Recreation Center will opened at 11 a.m. on January 21.

The 70,000 square foot structure replaces the “Bubble,” the air-supported fabric structure built in 1991. The new structure will also connect to Kaiser Hall, which is home of the Blue Devil Athletics.

A formal dedication ceremony honoring the late education philanthropist Huang Chang-Jen is scheduled for May 27. The Huang family will visit campus and brief remarks will follow facility tours and reception.