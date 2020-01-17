× PD: Two masked suspects with BB guns outside Hartford school arrested

HARTFORD — Police arrested two people Friday after a suspicious incident at the Milner Middle School.

HPD received reports shortly before 4 p.m. that two suspicious people were outside of the school at 150 Tower Avenue with masks and guns.

The school was immediately placed on lock-down, as officers responded.

Officials say within minutes, officers canvassed the area and located two people running away from the school on Hampton Street, at the intersection of Earle Street.

Officers detained both suspected and recovered two BB guns.

Police say no injuries have been reported at this time and it doesn’t appear that the suspects were ever inside the school.

The suspects are juveniles and were confirmed as non-students of the Journalism & Media Academy Magnet School, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

This story is developing.