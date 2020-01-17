Police respond to suspicious substance scare on South Windsor school bus
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police responded to a suspicious substance scare on a school bus in South Windsor Friday afternoon.
A bus driver and three juveniles were on the bus, when one of the students notices a deflated balloon stuck between one of the seats.
One of the students pulled on the balloon and a white powdery substance came, exposing one to the students.
No one else came in contact with the powder.
The bus driver pulled into the South Windsor Little complex at Nevers Road and Ayers Road, and called 911.
EMS arrived and evaluated the child. Police said the student appeared to be ok and showed no visible signs of medical issue.
DEEP responded to the ball fields to test the unknown substance.
The substance was deemed not hazardous by DEEP.
This story is developing.