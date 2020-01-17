× Police respond to suspicious substance scare on South Windsor school bus

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police responded to a suspicious substance scare on a school bus in South Windsor Friday afternoon.

A bus driver and three juveniles were on the bus, when one of the students notices a deflated balloon stuck between one of the seats.

One of the students pulled on the balloon and a white powdery substance came, exposing one to the students.

No one else came in contact with the powder.

The bus driver pulled into the South Windsor Little complex at Nevers Road and Ayers Road, and called 911.

EMS arrived and evaluated the child. Police said the student appeared to be ok and showed no visible signs of medical issue.

DEEP responded to the ball fields to test the unknown substance.

The substance was deemed not hazardous by DEEP.

The substance was deemed non-hazardous by DEEP. All units are clear. — South Windsor Police (@SWPD_PIO) January 17, 2020

We are investigating a situation involving a CREC school bus and an exposure of a child on the bus to an unknown powder in the parking lot of Larry Duprey Field. The child has been seen by EMS and is not displaying any signs of medical distress. DEEP is on scene assisting. — South Windsor Police (@SWPD_PIO) January 17, 2020

