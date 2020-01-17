Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lake Tahoe avalanche

WEATHER WATCH: Snow expected for Saturday afternoon
Posted 4:41 PM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 05:24PM, January 17, 2020

LAKE TAHOE — One male skier died and another was seriously injured in an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort.

A search was ended, with officials saying they do not believe there were any more victims.

The avalanche occurred Friday after a storm passed through the area Thursday, dumping large amounts of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Lake Tahoe.

The avalanche hit some of the steepest terrain at the resort, where a series of expert runs snake through the trees, past cliffs and drop down narrow chutes.

