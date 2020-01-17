× Silver Alert canceled for missing Deep River teen

DEEP RIVER — State Police say a Deep River teen that went missing in December has been found safe.

Friends and family held a vigil at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Essex on January 2nd, hoping she’d return home soon.

Konrad’s mother said she dropped her daughter off at Valley Regional High School in the morning of morning December 20th only to get a notification that said she was absent from school.

Police at the time said she may have been traveling with a 22-year-old man.

Konrad’s family told FOX61 at the time that they have never met the man.

“We’ve never met him. There’s some secret connection that we never knew about,” said Scott Konrad, Katherine’s father.

Police Friday morning did not indicate if Konrad was found in the company of the man.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.