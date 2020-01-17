× Stars come out Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The stars are Boston Red Sox legends are coming to Springfield for the Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend.

The event is being held at the MGM casino and MassMutual Center.

The event will last from January 17 -18.

Fans can get autographs and take pictures with Sox legends like Carlton Fisk, Luis Tiant, Pedro Ramirez, and Jerry Rice.

Also current players will be there, such as Xander Bogaerts and Matt Barnes.

Registration will take place at the MassMutual Center Box office on Friday January 17 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday January 18 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

