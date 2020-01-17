State prepares for winter storm expected to hit Saturday afternoon 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD - Temperatures dropped into the teens Friday evening, setting the stage for Friday's winter storm expected to hit Saturday afternoon.

"It's painful and I already think I'm starting to get sick," said Christopher Washington of Windsor.

Just when we wished last weekend's spring-like temperatures would last, Mother Nature reminded us it is still winter after all by blasting arctic air to the region, the winds making it painfully cold.

"I run a food business and a catering truck and I go to work at 4 in the morning and I work a 12-hour day out in this cold. I like the 70 degrees better," said Bob Vallier of South Windsor.

Vallier said he is not a fan of the cold but does not mind the snow as much.

"I grew up in Michigan. When I was a kid, we got feet of snow at a time so two to five doesn’t bother me," added Vallier.

Stop & Shop was busy as ever. People pushed their carts full of groceries and stocked up on bread and milk.

"I don’t usually prepare the way other people do because I try to stay stocked on my food daily," added Washington.

Towns and cities throughout the state are on standby by pre-treating the roads and one of those towns was Vernon.

Dwight Ryniewicz with the Vernon Department of Public Works told FOX61 he will have 18 to 20 plow trucks out Saturday.

"Our crews are going to be coming in. All of our trucks are already lined up and staged for tomorrow’s activities and they’ll be out putting down a product called treated salt which has magnesium chloride in it," said Ryniewicz.

Over in Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted a reminder to its residents. The parking ban will go into effect 6 p.m. Saturday into noon Sunday.

This means street parking will be prohibited and once the blue light flashes, it means all cars must be moved into a blue light lot that will open at noon Saturday.

"We’re met with the challenges of on street parking so until our parking ban is called, we try to make through all the streets that we can with our plows," said Virgil Griffin, Hartford Public Works Interim Superintendent.

Hartford said they will have 24 trucks out Saturday and once the first flakes start to fall, the trucks will be out on the roads.