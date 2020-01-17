Warning issued to stop using popular infant sleeper

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is telling consumers to stop using the Summer Infant, Inc.’s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper.

The CPSC said that the sleeper puts an infant at risk of suffocation. This warning comes after the CPSC issued a warning in November 2019 for infant inclined sleepers.

Although the CPSC said it is not aware of any incidents or deaths involving the sleeper, the agency is warning people to stop using the product immediately.

A recall has not yet been put in place though CPSC said it is pushing for one.

The agency wants to remind everyone that “the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard.”

Customers can report any inclined sleeper incidents or accidents to CPSC.