WEATHER WATCH: Tracking snow for this weekend

The worst of the winds (the gusts to 40-50 mph) are over, but it's still blustery out there. The windows may still be rattling this morning. I'd recommend being prepared for that winter chill when you step out the door this morning!

It's going to be a cold day today, which is something we haven't had much of recently! High temperatures today will only be in the 20s and it will feel like the single digits and teens with a gusty wind.

The colder air will set the stage for our next winter storm. Saturday morning you may wake up to some early morning sunshine. But the clouds will quickly take over. The morning is dry for any weekend activities. Snow will start 1 - 4 PM on Saturday and could come down moderate to heavy over a short period of time, quickly covering the roads through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Between 7-10 PM, some areas in southern and eastern CT may change over to rain/mix before the storm ends 10 PM - 12 AM.

By Sunday morning, the sun is out! Right now it looks like a slushy 1"-3" in southeast Connecticut with 2"-5" for most of the state except a few higher amounts in Litchfield County. This could still change in either direction but there's still an upper limit on snow potential with this storm because it's moving pretty fast. There's a low risk of over 6" in this storm.

After that storm moves out, temperatures stay COLD for much of next week. Highs may not top the freezing mark on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. It's just a reminder that winter is far from done!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, windy, colder. High: 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, staying chilly but not as windy. Lows: 9-19.

SATURDAY: Quiet AM, then becoming cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon. Changing to drizzle at night. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Windy, clearing. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Mid-upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

