Firefighters battle flames, cold in Manchester; house uninhabitable after early morning blaze

MANCHESTER - An early morning fire forced a woman out into the cold, and she won't be able to return for some time after fire burned through her roof early this morning.

Chief David Billings said the call came in around 4 a.m. from the house on Constance Drive. The female resident woke up to her smoke detectors were off, and her house was filling with smoke. When firefighters arrived, fire was visible from the vents in the attic.

Luckily the woman escaped, and no injuries were reported. Billings said the main body of the fire was put out quickly, but ongoing renovations at the home made it more difficult to put out the last hotspots.

Crews also dealt with the very cold temperatures. FOX61's Gaby Molina said that water was freezing almost immediately all over front lawn and road, creating a sheet of ice. Manchester Public Works crews sanded the area after the fire was out, but the road is still hazardous.

The fire burned through the roof, and water and smoke damage has made the home uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping the homeowner, who does have family in the area.