Hartford police charge man with Wyllys Street shooting

HARTFORD – Police say the city’s camera network has helped them solve a shooting that occurred two weeks ago.

Police say that on Saturday, January 4th, just before 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Wyllys Street and Wethersfield Avenue, in response to a ShotSpotter activation that indicated three gunshots had been fired.

They found a woman in front of 3 Wethersfield Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the left thigh. Police say they learned that a male suspect wearing

dark clothing approached the victim and, after an exchange of words, he shot at the woman.

Three bullet casings were found at the scene, and police say the altercation was captured on the Capital City Command Center (C4) camera network.

HPD Major Crimes Division investigated and secured an arrest warrant for Kirk Porter-Smalls.

Porter-Smalls was located and arrested by Wethersfield Avenue walk-beat officers on Thursday (January 16.) Porter-Smalls is charged with Assault (1st degree), Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Use of a Weapon. He is being held on $750,000 bond and is due in court on February 3rd.