Snow arrives in Fairfield County, immediately causes traffic problems on I-95

GREENWICH – The anticipated winter storm is arriving right on schedule, and already causing traffic havoc in Fairfield County.

A multi-car crash has closed the right and center lanes on I-95 Southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3, amid heavy snow.

Snow is moving through lower Fairfield County and had moved up the coast to Norwalk by 1:45 p.m.

