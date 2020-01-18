WEATHER WATCH: Snow starts this afternoon, ending around midnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The colder air place will set the stage for our next winter storm. Saturday morning you may wake up to some early morning sunshine. But the clouds will quickly take over. The morning is dry for any weekend activities. Snow will start 2 - 5 PM on Saturday and could come down moderate to heavy over a short period of time, quickly covering the roads through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Between 7-10 PM, some along the shoreline and southeastern CT may change over to rain before the storm ends 9 PM - 12 AM.

By Sunday morning, the sun is out! Most of the state gets 3"-6" of snow accumulation. Some higher amounts are possible in NW CT and some lower amount are possible along the immediate shoreline and southeastern CT. If we get into some heavier snow banding, some isolated 6" amounts are possible in other areas but that would be an exception.

After that storm moves out, temperatures stay COLD for much of next week. Highs may not top the freezing mark on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. It's just a reminder that winter is far from done!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, staying chilly but not as windy. Lows: 9-19.

SATURDAY: Quiet AM, then becoming cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon. Ending 9 PM - 12 AM. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Windy, some clearing, milder. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Mid-upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli