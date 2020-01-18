× Wethersfield tree removal company recovers truck stolen just before Christmas; found in Brooklyn NY

WETHERSFIELD — A local tree removal business has recovered part of what was stolen in burglary in late December.

As FOX61’s Gaby Molina reported in December, Bruce Graver found out his company had been robbed just a few days before Christmas. “We came into the shop and the stuff was missing and it was like a dream or a horrible nightmare and the truck was gone,” the owner of Graver Tree Inc said. “How could they take a truck? Okay, you come here and you take some equipment, but a whole truck?”

The thief also stole multiple power tools worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Graver Tree Inc. has been in Wethersfield for decades and never had anything like this happen before. With Christmas just around the corner, employees said it was a devastating blow, because they needed the equipment to do their jobs.

The stolen company vehicle, a 2018 Ford F550 color white with “Graver Tree” lettering on the sides, was missing for weeks. Then Bruce got a call from a construction crew working in Brooklyn. They had found the truck, and managed to connect it with Graver, despite the fact that the company’s name had been spray-painted over.

In a text, Graver said “Towing it home now. Minimal damage. But all chainsaws and tools gone.”

Witnesses said the truck had been there since before Christmas.