Winter sport athletes and Mount Southington are ready for the winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON -- With a snowstorm comes shoveling and clean up that many people dread, but at Mount Southington, the snow is more than welcome.

"It's what everybody’s been waiting for," said general manager Jay Dougherty. "This year we’ve had a little bit of a lack of natural snow but now you know we’re getting our chance," he said.

After last weekend brought unusually warm temperatures, skiers and snowboarders are looking forward to more typical winter weather.

"I love the winter," said Anna Lewandowski of Easton, "because we get to ski and ice skate and all those fun stuff, sledding, it's very fun in the winter," she said.

The cold isn’t a problem at Mount Southington either, at least most of the time.

"Sometimes I get snow in my boots and that makes me cold," said Sid Haravanan of Glastonbury.

The snow comes at a perfect time because it falls on a three-day weekend for students around the state.

"This is the weekend to come out for sure, especially with the natural snow plus we’ve been making a ton of it the conditions are probably the best they’ve been all year," said Dougherty.

That's because more snow means more fun.

"Well there's snow everywhere so you can ski and snowboard," said Ethan Karpel of North Branford."There's more trails open," he said.

Even those who don't normally enjoy the winter are giving it a chance.

"It’s new to me coming out in the snow like this but i think it should be fun something new to experience," said Christian Castro of Bethany.