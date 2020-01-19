× 1 dead in Norwich domestic assault stabbing

NORWICH — One man is dead and another in custody after a stabbing Saturday evening.

Police said around 8pm they were called to 31 Sandy Lane for an assault at that location. They found that it was a domestic related incident, and the the accused stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

The victim. Jason Beck, 33, was taken to William W. Backus Hospital for treatment. Shortly after arrival, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Jeffery Stovall, 22, and charged him with murder and violation of a protective order.

Police said both men lived at that address. This investigation is ongoing, however the below accused is believed to be the sole perpetrator of this incident. Any persons with further information please contact Detective Steven Schmidt, 860-886-5561 Ext.3157.